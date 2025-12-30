New year – New inflight biosecurity video

Source: New Zealand Government

The new inflight biosecurity video delivers a clear and urgent message to all international air passengers regarding their responsibility to safeguard New Zealand’s primary industries and irreplaceable environment, says Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.

This updated video strongly emphasises the necessity for travellers to declare or dispose of any risk items, including food, plants, and animal products, prior to arrival in New Zealand.

The risk posed by threats such as foot and mouth disease and the brown marmorated stink bug could jeopardise the nation’s $60 billion primary sector export revenue, making strict compliance essential.

Additionally, the video provides explicit instructions on correctly completing the New Zealand Traveller Declaration, ensuring a thorough and efficient border screening process for all arrivals.

Biosecurity New Zealand has sent the video to international airlines to replace the existing version playing on their inflight entertainment systems.

The original video has been playing on international flights since 2019. It is currently viewed by more than six million passengers each year.

“The new version keeps the same friendly tone but introduces fresh faces and updated content, including more detail on the potential impacts of biosecurity risks on New Zealand’s economy and outdoor lifestyle.”

The video features three current biosecurity officers guest appearances from Hugh Jackson, 2025 Young Farmer of the Year; Grace Rehu, 2023 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower of the Year; and Ashton Reiser, champion kayaker and biosecurity ambassador.

The video will help airlines meet their legal obligations under the Biosecurity (Information for Incoming Passengers) Regulations 2023.

Since 2023, it has been a legal requirement for commercial aircraft carrying 20 or more passengers (excluding crew) to provide biosecurity information to passengers before arriving in New Zealand.

Mr Hoggard says the new video is one of many measures Biosecurity New Zealand has in place to manage the expected increase in passenger volumes this summer.

“It’s been great to see Biosecurity New Zealand bolster biosecurity by recruiting more frontline border staff in 2025. This includes 50 new quarantine officers and 26 part-time passenger facilitators to help travellers navigate biosecurity processes at international airports over the summer.

Biosecurity New Zaland has also been working with Auckland Airport to create more space for biosecurity processing during the busy holiday period.

And we’ve seen the successful introduction of new ways of assessing passengers for risk, helping improve both passenger flow and biosecurity.”

The inflight video can be viewed on the Biosecurity New Zealand website.



MIL OSI