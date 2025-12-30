‘I hate losing more than I love winning’ – Phoenix coach

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

After a historic victory the Wellington Phoenix women’s coach Bev Priestman will take a win any way it comes.

The Phoenix got to enjoy their short Christmas break with the sweet taste of success after scoring a 7-0 victory over Sydney FC.

On Tuesday they take on Western Sydney Wanderers across the tasman with the coach wanting to keep their standards high.

The side hit their straps under their new coach scoring their biggest ever A-League win with that victory against Sydney.

Priestman now wants that intensity to continue.

“For us now it is about backing up that performance and result,” Preistman said.

“I do always feel off the back of a big result it is now our job to keep the standards really high.

“It is now about backing that up and not making it a one off performance and to achieve that they need to keep improving.”

Photosport

The Phoenix sit ninth on the A-League women’s table with two wins, two draws and two losses.

Despite a couple of season-ending injuries to key players Priestman appears to be moulding together a good side.

“It is about us and if we do us as well as we can do then any opponent we are going to give them a tough game.”

That next game is now the Wanderers, who sit at the bottom of the table with just one win from their seven games so far.

“I don’t think it will be seven (goals), but really I’m just after the three points and then move on.”

Priestman said while the goals came in the last game, their defence has been strong all season.

“We’ve done very well defensively and we are getting rewarded for that. We didn’t give up defending in order to score goals,” Preistman said.

“A new group, new playing style, new systems, new formations, it does take time and I hope now this is the catalyst to really push us on.”

Priestman said she had challenged the group this week.

“We held ourselves to a level this week and I’m really pleased with that.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand