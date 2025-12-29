The biggest Kiwi sporting stories of 2025

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

Controversies, comebacks, suspensions, breakthrough wins and a near perfect seasons, there have been some truly massive sport’s stories involving New Zealanders this year.

RNZ sport looks back at some of the biggest Kiwi sports stories of 2025.

Geordie Beamish’s dramatic tumble

Emilee Chinn

New Zealand track runner Geordie Beamish took a tumble at the World Championships in Tokyo in September, which could have ended badly.

Beamish fell during the heats of the 3000m steeplechase after tripping over a barrier on the final lap, and a rival runner’s spiked foot briefly made contact with his face.

Fortunately, Beamish was able to recover and finished second in the heat, after sustaining a couple of scratches to his face.

Two days later, he went on to stun the field in the final, beating hot favourite and two-time Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco to claim gold.

In doing so, the 29-year-old won New Zealand’s first-ever track gold at a World Championships.

Dame Noeline Taurua and the saga of the Silver Ferns coach

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

What began as a quietly handled cultural review spiralled into one of the biggest controversies in New Zealand netball history. Tensions erupted into public view in September, when Netball NZ abruptly stood down Dame Noeline and her coaching staff just days out from the Taini Jamison series against South Africa.

The move followed a breakdown in talks over proposed changes to the Silver Ferns programme.

The impasse meant Netball NZ made the decision to extend Taurua’s suspension until the end of the year, sidelining the veteran coach from the Constellation Cup series against Australia and next month’s UK tour.

Months earlier, a group of up to seven players had raised concerns about the team environment, prompting Netball NZ to commission a ‘cultural review’. But Taurua and her coaching team of Debbie Fuller and Briony Akle pushed back, forcefully rejecting the findings and the process of the review.

After 51 days, Dame Noeline was reinstated as Silver Ferns coach, but would remain grounded for the end of season Northern Tour while the parties implemented agreed upon changes.

It is understood the changes being worked through involve a re-jig of the Ferns’ management team and a change in the “psych model” for tours.

Auckland FC rise to the top in their inaugural season

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Established in March 2024, the club spent money to make sure they made an immediate impact in their inaugural season in the A-League, but not many would have expected them to have achieved what they did.

Under the guidance of Steve Corica, Auckland FC went through the 24-25 season with just three losses in the regular competition, finishing five points clear at the top of the standings to claim the Premiership title.

Auckland FC didn’t lose their first game until round nine and by then the city was well an truly behind them.

They beat Wellington Phoenix three times in the New Zealand derby and averaged 18,000 fans at their home games.

With just one loss at home in the regular season the city jumped on their magical run as they became the number one attraction in town.

Captain Hiroki Sakai finished third in the Johnny Warren Medal voting with Guillermo May sixth equal, while Corica was named Coach of the Year and Alex Paulsen Goalkeeper of the Year.

Unfortunately their golden run came to an end in the semi-finals of the play-offs, as they were beaten by Melbourne Victory over two legs.

Ryan Fox wins twice on the PGA Tour

CON CHRONIS / photosport

It had been 20 years since a New Zealand golfer had won on the PGA Tour and Ryan Fox managed to do that twice during the year.

After a successful run on the European (World) Tour Fox headed to the USA and in his second full season in the world’s toughest championship he tasted success.

He won the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina in May and the Canadian Open in June and finished in the top 40 in the overall season standings.

Those results have now given him some security on the PGA Tour for the next couple of years.

With ten victories world-wide Fox is one of New Zealand’s most successful golfers.

Success in majors is now the aim for the 38 year old.

Special mention to Steve Alker who won twice on the Champions Tour (seniors), had 18 top ten finishes and finished second in the season-ending ranking.

Hayden Wilde completes courageous comeback

PHOTOSPORT

New Zealand triathlete Hayden Wilde was crowned king of the T100 World Triathlon series, after rounding out his season in perfect style.

Wilde won the final race in the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship in sweltering conditions, capping his sixth victory of the season.

The victory in the grand final secured him the overall world title for the 2026 season.

However, it was his comeback from a horror bike crash in May that was the bigger story.

Wilde broke several ribs, had a broken scapula, and a punctured lung after being knocked off his bike by a truck while on a training ride in Tokyo.

Wilde returned to racing less than 100 days after the Japan crash, marking a winning comeback with victory at the T100 London race.

He would go on to win several more rounds before taking the season finale and the overall title.

Liam Lawson completes first full season in F1

DPPI / PHOTOSPORT

While Liam Lawson may not have won any races, or even stepped on a podium, the young New Zealander certainly spent plenty of time in the sporting headlines.

The 23-year-old started 2025 in the Red Bull team but struggled to make an impression alongside team-mate and world champion Max Verstappen.

He was demoted to the junior Racing Bulls team after just two rounds and replaced by Yuki Tsunoda.

It wasn’t until the round eight in Monaco where he grabbed his first points, finishing eighth after sacrificing a higher finish by following team orders.

His best run of results came in the middle of the season with a sixth in Austria and a fifth in Azerbaijan.

For the rest of the season Lawson scrapped for points and his survival in the sport.

His efforts were rewarded before the final round in Abu Dhabi when his seat in Racing Bulls was confirmed for 2026, while Tsunoda was relegated to reserve driver.

The pressure remains on the Lawson who now needs consistency to realise his dream of being the best in the world.

