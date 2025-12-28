One seriously hurt in Petone highway crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

One person is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the northbound lanes near Petone at 5.15am on Saturday.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The northbound lanes were closed and southbound had one lane open.

People were asked to expect delays.

