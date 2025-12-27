Watch: This is what a rip looks like and how to avoid getting caught in one

Source: Radio New Zealand

Do you know what to do if you get caught in a rip? Or how to respond if you see someone else in trouble in the water?

“Only about a third of New Zealanders can actually identify a rip,” surf lifeguard Phoebe Havill says. “We don’t want people hopping into the water in an unsafe place.”

She suggests looking for discoloured water “heading out to sea, often the rip current will churn up the water and it will be a bit sandy. There will be a calm patch with waves breaking either side”.

“Sometimes people mistake that for the safest place, but the safest place is actually where the waves are breaking nicely in sets.”

If you find yourself caught in a rip, it’s important to know the “three Rs”, Havill says.

Relax : Stay calm and don’t panic.

: Stay calm and don’t panic. Raise your hand : Signal for help

: Signal for help Ride the rip out to a place where you’re comfortable to swim into shore, or someone can come and get you.

If you see someone stuck in a rip when you’re on shore, unless you’re on a patrolled/lifeguarded beach, you should call 111.

RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

“Let them handle it, don’t go in there yourself,” Havill said.

“We’ve got such an awesome, amazing environment and coming into summer we want as many people getting home safe at the end of the day as possible after their time at the beach.

“Keep an eye out for your friends and family. Pick a lifeguarded beach. And stay sunsmart – hat, sunglasses and sunscreen – that’s really important.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand