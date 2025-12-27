Basketball: Breakers snap losing streak with dogged overtime win in Hobart

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

The Breakers have snapped a three-game losing streak in the NBL, beating the Tasmania JackJumpers 81-80 in overtime in Hobart.

Centre Sam Mennenga scored eight of the Breakers’ 10 points in a tense overtime period after the scores were locked 71-all following regulation time.

The result was crucial for the seventh-placed New Zealand side (8-13), who have closed the gap on the JackJumpers (9-12), who reside in the sixth and final play-off spot.

Coach Petteri Koponen hailed his team’s fighting quality over the closing stages of a rugged contest.

“We talk about playing with character and energy … I’m proud how they showed up and bounced back after a few difficult games, and that has to be the standard,”

Blake Armstrong / PHOTOSPORT

Mennenga finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, although his stats sheet production was eclipsed by guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, whose 17 points mixed with 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

It was Jackson-Cartwright who levelled the scores near the end of regulation time with a tricky lay-up and it was his points from a fast break to sealed victory in extra time.

The Breakers’ shooting was off-key for much of the low-scoring contest, shooting just four of their 25 three-point attempts.

The in-form Izaiah Brockington had an evening to forget, making one of 10 field goal shots, missing a potential match-winning shot during an error ridden finish to the final quarter.

The Breakers return home to face the fifth-placed Perth Wildcats on Sunday next week.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand