Teenager charged after person shot in Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand
A man is due to appear in court on Friday after a person was reportedly shot in Christchurch.
The police received multiple calls just after 6.30pm on Thursday about a man being chased by others on Amyes Road in Hornby.
One of the people was reported to be carrying a gun.
Officers found one person with a suspected gunshot wound in hospital that isn’t considered life-threatening.
A 19-year-old man was arrested at a house on Amyes Road.
He was charged of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
