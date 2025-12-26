Teenager charged after person shot in Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A man is due to appear in court on Friday after a person was reportedly shot in Christchurch.

The police received multiple calls just after 6.30pm on Thursday about a man being chased by others on Amyes Road in Hornby.

One of the people was reported to be carrying a gun.

Officers found one person with a suspected gunshot wound in hospital that isn’t considered life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at a house on Amyes Road.

He was charged of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

