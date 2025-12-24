Waikato’s newly elected mayors talk about the rigours of the job

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / RNZ

The Waikato region had a sweep out of its leaders following this year’s local body elections, replacing 70 percent of its mayors.

The region stretches from the tip of the Coromandel Peninsula in the north, to parts of Taupō in the south, and from Awakino in the west to Waihi in the east. One city, nine district and a regional council manage the area.

RNZ caught up with the seven new mayors to see how the first few months had gone and what the election result meant for the priorities of the region in the new year.

Several of the mayors were recently elected but not new to politics. In fact, Matamata-Piako district mayor Ash Tanner was the district’s mayor from 2019 to 2022 when he retired from politics.

That retirement didn’t last. But, returning to council, he said he had been surprised by how engaged the elected members are, particularly those new to the council.

“We’ve got about a 50-50 split of new and returning councillors, and the new ones have really stepped up. They’re asking pertinent questions and showing a strong level of commitment,” he said.

This was not what he would have expected.

“Usually, when new councillors come on board, you don’t get a lot out of them for the first 12 to 18 months while they get their head around how everything works. We’ve got a really good team developing, and I’m feeling really encouraged. It’s going to be a great three years.”

Before becoming mayor, Taupō mayor John Funnell told the Waikato Times he had barely set a foot in the council chamber and admitted he had a lot to learn.

What had been the most surprising element so far?

“The pace and breadth of the work, together with a full engagement calendar, and early ministerial conversations, has been energising and a reminder of how closely people watch council decisions,” he said.

Waikato district mayor Aksel Bech had been deputy mayor of the district in 2019 to 2022 and had served two terms as a councillor. He said he came to the job with a clear understanding of the community’s expectations but that the government’s rapid move on regional councils had been the real surprise.

“I don’t disagree with the intent of the changes but must say the pace is intense on top of other reforms, but it reflects an unavoidable truth: local government in its current form is broken and a full reset rather than a fix is probably the right call,” he said.

Waipā mayor Mike Pettit had come to the job through a traditional pathway – serving time on his local Cambridge community board, then as a ward councillor, and now as mayor.

He said the government’s recent announcements had not been surprising to him, though he was surprised by some of the details included in the proposed changes.

“I see these changes as opportunities to be embraced. Much of it fits into what I talked about during the campaign: rates alone won’t be able to fund some of the larger amenity projects our community is looking for. We’ll need to think outside the box – and that’s what excites me,” he said.

The region had one mayor who knew both central and local government – former MP and now Hamilton City mayor Tim Macindoe.

He said the central government proposals for local government reform would have far-reaching implications for Hamilton and the wider region.

“Council is working hard to understand the details and implications of these proposed changes to assess the likely impacts for both future operations and governance arrangements, and to be ready to respond appropriately,” Macindoe said.

But while he thought it would be challenging, it was not impossible.

“There will be big trade-offs and some hard choices to make. Partnerships with central government and the private sector will be essential to achieve the right balance of financial prudence, and care and vision for our city, for both current and future residents. I will be liaising closely with the other mayors and chief executives in the region on these matters.”

Despite the amount of central government intervention in local government so far, and the turnover of mayors, new Thames-Coromandel district mayor Peter Revell said the immediate priorities for his district and the region had not changed much since the election.

“We campaigned on making a difference for our ratepayers and that is what must happen,” he said.

“Always working for the best for the Coromandel district’s people remains the priority – no matter what the reform environment.”

Ōtorohanga mayor Rodney Dow, agreed.

“The priorities of the district remain the same as when the election was held. At that time, I believed – and still believe – that council needs to focus on its core services, central government needs to avoid imposing unnecessary bureaucracy on local government, and we need to find ways other than rates to pay for the things that make our communities special.”

A previous councillor, he said the role of mayor came with greater local exposure.

“When I was a councillor, I didn’t often have people comment to me about council matters, but since becoming mayor I now receive a lot more feedback – mostly positive,” he said.

After a busy few months, the mayors planned to use the summer and Christmas break as a chance to rest, spend time with family, and travel within and outside the region.

Though Macindoe was expecting a very special arrival this Christmas.

“We are especially looking forward to the arrival of our third grandchild who is due just after Christmas – the very best “present” any grandparent could wish for,” he told RNZ.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand