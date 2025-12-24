Little blue penguin’s special Christmas Eve release after two-month hospital stint

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / BirdCare Aotearoa

A kororā is set to be released back into the wild in Auckland on Wednesday afternoon after two months in hospital.

The little blue penguin was being cared for by BirdCare Aotearoa after getting stuck in a metal drum near Army Bay.

The penguin, called Pingu, had an injured beak, as well as injured toes which the penguins use to climb.

It was also severely dehydrated and underweight.

BirdCare fundraising manager Dr Rashi Parker told RNZ Pingu was in a sad state.

She said the hospital had been helping the bird recover.

“Her feathers had to get waterproof so that she can actually stay warm,” she said.

“She’s got quite a bit of blubber now so she can float, but we wanted to make sure that when her feathers get wet they repel water so she doesn’t lose too much heat.”

Now that Pingu had recovered, Parker said she was set for a very special Christmas Eve release.

She said little blue penguins came to shore when they moulted, or when they were going back and forth with their babies.

“This time is very critical for these kororā,” Parker said.

“Their populations are in decline so we need to do everything we can to protect their coastal habitat.”

Parker said people should keep predators like dogs away or on leash at beaches where the penguins could be found.

“Piha, Te Henga, Omaha, Big Manly, these are all spots where small populations of kororā penguins are still hanging out, just really hanging on and hoping to survive,” she said.

“They’re already struggling in terms of feeding, so let’s not make it any harder for them, so let’s protect those habitats by keeping our dogs, our predators away from those areas.”

She urged those who came across a little blue on holiday not to rush in.

“Be very, very quiet, and just watch the bird and see what’s happening,” Parker said.

“Sometimes they might just be sitting there, hanging out, because that’s what they do particularly over moulting season. If you’re concerned in any way, if there are dogs around, if it looks like a youngster who hasn’t had parents attend to it you’re most welcome to ring the [Department of Conservation] hotline.”

The hotline number is 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand