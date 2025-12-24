Five people injured in crash on State Highway 25, Hauraki

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / St John

Five people have been injured after a crash involving a truck in Waikato.

Emergency services were called just before midday to State Highway 25 in Hauraki.

Three people have been seriously injured and a further two people sustained moderate injuries.

The section is closed near the intersection with Hauraki Road and diversions are in place.

