Empowering Website Operations Across ASEAN with AI and Teamwork

OSAKA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 December 2025 –, celebrating its, has officially launched the English edition of, an evolution of its 2018-born feedback tool MONJI β, now reimagined as a comprehensive

Alongside its free plan, available indefinitely, MONJI+ begins its full-scale expansion into the ASEAN market, helping teams elevate their website operations. In addition, a free Academic Edition is now offered to educational institutions to foster the next generation of web and IT talent.

▶️ Learn more about MONJI+

A Platform Born from 77 Countries of Real-World Insight

Since its launch in Japan in 2018, MONJI β has been adopted by web agencies, corporations, and advertising firms worldwide—across 77 countries and regions—streamlining feedback workflows for website management and development.

In everyday website operations, teams often face:

Feedback scattered across tools and channels

Miscommunication between internal teams and agencies

Unclear priorities that fail to drive results

Knowledge loss when members change

when members change Valuable learnings buried and forgotten

MONJI+ connects creation, publishing, maintenance, and optimization into a single workflow—eliminating silos and enabling all members to move forward toward shared goals.

▶️ See how MONJI+ transforms your workflow

Since its official launch in Japan in January 2025, MONJI+ has rapidly spread among enterprises and educational institutions. It is increasingly adopted as a practical standard among agencies and in-house teams, improving productivity and measurable outcomes.

Responding to Global Voices – Official Launch of the English Edition

During forums and seminars held alongside the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, ALAKI engaged with government representatives and industry leaders from around the world.

The feedback was clear: inefficiencies in website operations, lack of improvement cycles, and a shortage of web marketing expertise are universal challenges. But one issue stood out above all—the shortage of skilled web and IT professionals.

Some governments even requested that MONJI+ contribute to national web/IT talent development, not just productivity gains. Following the Expo, inquiries from multiple countries confirmed the demand, prompting the official release of the English edition of MONJI+.

Confidence from SWITCH 2025, and a Vision for What’s Next



As part of its ASEAN expansion, ALAKI visited SWITCH 2025 (Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology), held from October 29–31. Through dialogues with government agencies, corporations, startups, and academic institutions, the importance of website operations productivity and digital talent development was reaffirmed.

Insights from leading ASEAN web and IT innovators will continue to shape the evolution of MONJI+.

Key Benefits of MONJI+

Eliminate inefficiencies and dependency on individuals—enhancing both productivity and performance in website operations.

Workflow Efficiency: Centralize feedback and progress tracking to prevent oversights

Error Reduction: Detect typos automatically with AI proofreading

Detect typos automatically with Results-Oriented: Integration with analytics tools helps identify improvement areas instantly

Integration with analytics tools helps identify improvement areas instantly Team Collaboration: Share real-time updates across internal and external members

Share real-time updates across internal and external members Knowledge Building: Use the Wiki feature to retain expertise and reduce training costs

▶️ Explore MONJI+ features

The Future of “Agentic WebOps” — Powered by Data and AI



MONJI+ evolves beyond a simple management tool—it becomes an AI-driven partner that learns from operational data to support human decision-making and creativity.

Our vision: a human-in-the-loop “Agentic WebOps” environment that helps teams achieve outcomes with AI-assisted decision support.

Available AI Features:

AI typo and error detection for feedback

AI chatbot assistance

Upcoming AI Features (Examples):

Content suggestion and creation

Feedback trend analysis and improvement recommendations

Design assistance

Webpage performance analysis and enhancement

Customer Success Stories

Global Marketing Agency (Singapore): “Sharing the same interface greatly improved collaboration across our international offices.”

"Centralized feedback management accelerated delivery times by roughly 30%."

"By linking with an analytics tool, we identified key improvement areas instantly—our conversion rate increased by over 20%."

“By linking with an analytics tool, we identified key improvement areas instantly—our conversion rate increased by .” Recruitment Platform (Japan): “With AI detecting typos automatically, our job listing checks became faster and more reliable.”

Vision Video – ‘Pride and Hope for the Web Industry’

Discover how MONJI+ envisions the future of website operations.

▶️ Watch the Vision Video

CEO’s Comment

“Website operations shouldn’t be about chasing scattered messages—it should be about generating results that matter. With MONJI+, we unify feedback, workflow, and analytics, while AI suggests the next strategic move. Our mission is to help ASEAN teams reach outcomes faster and more reliably.”

— Yuji Yamauchi, Founder & CEO, ALAKI Inc.

Getting Started Getting started is easy, with no credit card required. MONJI+ aims to be the shared foundation for website operations, accessible to everyone.

Forever-Free Plan: Access essential functions without time limits

Access essential functions without time limits 30-Day Free Trial: Experience all features in a live environment

▶️ Start your free 30-day trial now

Free “Academic Edition” for Educational Institutions



To empower the next generation of web and IT professionals, MONJI+ offers an Academic Edition free of charge to universities, vocational schools, and online programs. Students and educators can experience real-world website operations, gain practical skills, and collaborate through shared projects.

▶️ Learn more about the Academic Edition

Hashtag: #MONJI+

