Cricket: Jayden Lennox earns first call-up as trio return for Black Caps

Central Districts spinner Jayden Lennox is in line to make his Black Caps debut after being named in the squad for the upcoming tour of India.

The left armer has been named in the ODI squad, alongside the uncapped Kristian Clarke, and emerging internationals Adi Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly, and the recent Test debutant, Michael Rae.

Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner return with the latter only for the T20s as part of his return-to-play plan as he recovers from his groin injury.

Michael Bracewell will captain the side during the one-day series in Santner’s absence.

Test Captain Tom Latham and seam bowler Matt Henry both miss the ODI series, with the former staying in New Zealand for the birth of his third child, and the latter joining the side for the T20s.

Coach Rob Walter said he’s pleased to see Lennox’s progression.

“Jayden has been an identified player of interest for some time and has some good New Zealand ‘A’ experience under his belt. He’s consistently been one of the top performers in white-ball cricket domestically for a number of seasons.”

Nathan Smith (side), Blair Tickner (shoulder) and Mark Chapman (ankle) were not considered for selection for the ODI series due to injury. Chapman is on track to play in the T20 series.

Ben Sears has returned from his stint in Melbourne, but was not considered for selection in ODI cricket as he works through his return to play programme. Sears is progressing well and is on track to be available for the Super Smash.

Kane Williamson is unavailable for ODI selection due to commitments in the SA20 league, while fast bowler Will O’Rourke is injured.

Mitch Hay will be the wicketkeeper for the ODI series, whereas Devon Conway will take the gloves for the T20Is.

Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra will both sit out the ODI series to allow them to rest after being involved in all cricket since the start of the home summer.

New Zealand will play five T20s immediately after the three ODIs in India, as part of their final preparation for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in February and March.

The importance of the series ahead of the T20 World Cup is not lost on Walter.

“Playing in the sub-continent is obviously very different to what we’re used to in New Zealand, so any opportunity we can get to expose our guys to those conditions can only be a good thing, especially prior to a T20 World Cup in the subcontinent.”

Alongside Santner, Mark Chapman and Henry are set to return to the T20 side after recovering from ankle and calf injuries respectively.

Batters Bevon Jacobs and Tim Robinson both come back into the T20 squad after producing some impressive performances for their respective domestic sides.

Jacobs is averaging 54 across his seven most recent innings, including one century, and Robinson is averaging just over 60 across his last nine innings, including two centuries.

James Neesham and Ish Sodhi also come return, with Neesham having stints in the Nepal Premier League and ILT20 in recent weeks. Sodhi returns from domestic duties with Canterbury.

Newly IPL-contracted players Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes have earned the nod after impressing throughout the home summer, with Foulkes set to experience T20 cricket in India for the first time.

Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert will be joining the squad in India as soon as their franchise commitments are complete. This will allow them to feature in the back end of the T20 series in India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The World Cup Squad will be announced in mid-January.

ODI Squad for India:

Michael Bracewell (c) – Wellington Firebirds

Adi Ashok – Auckland Aces

Kristian Clarke – Northern Districts

Josh Clarkson – Central Stags

Devon Conway – Wellington Firebirds

Zak Foulkes – Canterbury

Mitch Hay – Canterbury

Kyle Jamieson – Canterbury

Nick Kelly – Wellington Firebirds

Jayden Lennox – Central Stags

Daryl Mitchell – Canterbury

Henry Nicholls – Canterbury

Glenn Phillips – Otago Volts

Michael Rae – Canterbury

Will Young – Central Stags

T20 Squad v India:

Mitchell Santner (c) – Northern Districts

Michael Bracewell – Wellington Firebirds

Mark Chapman – Auckland Aces

Devon Conway – Wellington Firebirds

Jacob Duffy – Otago Volts

Zak Foulkes – Canterbury

Matt Henry – Canterbury

Kyle Jamieson – Canterbury

Bevon Jacobs – Auckland Aces

Daryl Mitchell – Canterbury

James Neesham – Auckland Aces

Glenn Phillips – Otago Volts

Rachin Ravindra – Wellington Firebirds

Tim Robinson – Wellington Firebirds

Ish Sodhi – Canterbury

