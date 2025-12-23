Sincere Healthcare Group and Landmark Medical Centre Unite to Strengthen Cross-Border Patient Care Between Singapore and Johor Bahru

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2025 – As healthcare systems in Singapore and Malaysia continue to emphasise accessibility, continuity and regional collaboration, Sincere Healthcare Group (“Sincere”) has announced the integration of Landmark Medical Centre (“Landmark”), a trusted healthcare provider in Johor Bahru since 2005. Under the integration, Sincere holds a major stake in Landmark, creating a more connected care pathway for patients who seek specialist treatment across borders.

For patients, this integration translates into a more coordinated and reassuring healthcare experience — particularly for those who travel between Singapore and Johor Bahru for consultations, treatment, follow-up care or second opinions. It reflects a broader regional focus on enabling care closer to home while maintaining high clinical standards and specialist access.

Shared Medical Heritage, Aligned with Patient-Centred Care

Both Sincere and Landmark were founded by clinicians who believe that good medicine begins with ethics, compassion and respect for patients. Landmark’s clinical foundation was established by Dr Robert Luk Tai Kong and continues under the leadership of Dr Lucas Luk, Managing & Medical Director, who has guided the centre’s steady growth while preserving its patient-first ethos.

Sincere Healthcare Group was founded by Prof Ng Soon Chye, a pioneer in fertility medicine whose contributions helped shape Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) in the region. Today, Sincere has grown into a multi-centre healthcare group providing obstetrics and gynaecology, women’s and men’s health, fertility care, minimally invasive and robotic gynaecological surgery, and colorectal services.

“Landmark has always focused on specialised care delivered with personal attention and clinical integrity,” said Dr Lucas Luk. “Integrating with Sincere allows us to expand our specialist support while preserving what patients value most — trust, familiarity and continuity of care.”

Supporting Seamless Cross-Border Care

Cross-border healthcare has become increasingly relevant as patients seek timely access, specialist expertise and flexible care options. This integration strengthens a clear, coordinated care pathway between Singapore and Johor Bahru, aligning with broader healthcare strategies that encourage collaboration, efficiency and patient mobility across the region.

Landmark’s central location in Johor Bahru near the Woodlands entry point, combined with Sincere’s presence near Tuas, allows patients to move more easily between care settings. Services in obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility treatment, and women’s and men’s health are now better connected across the two networks.

“Our focus has always been on how patients experience care,” said Ms Koh Lee Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sincere Healthcare Group. “This integration supports a more holistic and connected approach, allowing patients to receive appropriate care at the right place and time, across Singapore and Malaysia.”

Expanding Care While Preserving Trust

Importantly, Landmark Medical Centre will continue operating under its established name, care teams and clinical philosophy. Patients can expect the same familiar doctors and environment, now supported by a broader specialist network, shared clinical standards and enhanced collaboration within the Sincere group.

“Medicine should always be guided by what is right for patients,” said Prof Ng Soon Chye, Medical Chairman of Sincere Healthcare Group. “By working together, we can strengthen care pathways, share expertise and support better outcomes for the people who trust us with their health.”

Looking Ahead

The integration represents a meaningful step in building sustainable, patient-centred healthcare capacity across the Singapore–Malaysia corridor. Continued investment in medical programmes, technology and specialist collaboration will support long-term care needs while complementing national healthcare priorities focused on quality, access and continuity.

For patients, the message remains simple: more access, more expertise and the same commitment to compassionate, ethical care — now delivered through a more connected cross-border healthcare network.

