Person hit by car in Lower Hutt, road closed

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / St John

A serious crash involving a pedestrian has shut a road in Moera, Lower Hutt.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Randwick Rd, where a person had been hit by a car, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

Police said it appeared the person had been seriously injured.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays while the Serious Crash Unit investigates, police said.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand