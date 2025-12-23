‘Only takes one spark’: Fireworks banned at multiple holiday hotspots

Source: Radio New Zealand

The private use of fireworks has been banned at multiple holiday hotspots over the holiday period due to high fire risk.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) confirmed fireworks would be banned in Coromandel from 8am Tuesday until 30 January.

Bans for Central Otago, Lakes and Upper Waitaki areas also come into effect at 8am Christmas Eve until further notice.

Enforced under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act, the bans did not extend to approved public fireworks displays.

FENZ Waikato District Manager Daryl Trim said the fire risk across the Coromandel zone remained high.

“We’ve had consistently warm and windy days which has dried out the vegetation. The vegetation in this area is mainly scrub, which is very quick to burn when dry.

“It only takes one spark from a firework for a devastating wildfire to start.”

Two fires had broken out across the Coromandel peninsula, near Pauanui and the other near Port Jackson, over the past fortnight. Both blazes were caused by fireworks.

About 80,000 people were set to swarm to the holiday hotspot over the holiday period.

“We want to make sure everybody knows to enjoy our public fireworks displays instead of lighting their own,” Trim said.

“Let’s all do our part to protect this beautiful part of our country.”

The Coromandel zone was in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit approved by FENZ was required for most open-air fires.

Parts of Otago move into restricted fire season

The Queenstown-Lakes district will move to a restricted fire season on Christmas Eve.

FENZ said that brought the district into line with the Central Otago and Upper Waitaki areas who were already in a restricted fire season.

The restrictions, alongside temporary fireworks bans across the region, were part of a bid to lower the risk of wildfires over the summer period.

FENZ’s acting Otago district manager Craig Gold said the restricted areas included several popular holiday spots.

“Every year our firefighters have to drop everything and put out fires caused by people letting off fireworks. This is especially the case at New Year when people bring out fireworks they’ve saved from Guy Fawkes.

“They don’t always consider the fire risk, which is much higher now than in early November.”

Grass and scrub may appear to be too wet to ignite following recent rain, but terrain remained dry underneath, Gold said.

“Once a fire gets going in these conditions, it can cause a lot of damage very quickly, and be very challenging for firefighters to put out.”

A restricted fire season meant most types of outdoor fires, including bonfires and campfires, required a fire permit.

There were a small number of exceptions to the controls, including hangi and umu.

“This year we want to send a very clear message to locals and visitors alike – be a good sort,” Gold said.

“Leave the fireworks in the box. Think ahead if you’re planning an outdoor fire and apply for a permit in plenty of time.”

