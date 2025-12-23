NZ-AU: Hinen Brings Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage to Solar & Storage Live UK 2025

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hinen, a global provider of smart residential energy storage solutions, will exhibit at Solar & Storage Live UK 2025, the UK’s leading renewable energy and storage exhibition. The event runs from 23–25 September 2025 at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham. Visitors can find Hinen at Booth C24.

Backed by over 20 years of advanced manufacturing experience, Hinen is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787) and serves as a trusted OEM/ODM partner for more than 400 global brands. What sets Hinen apart is its vertically integrated supply chain, covering battery cell production, inverter R&D, and full system assembly — ensuring high quality, innovation, and cost efficiency.

With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Africa, Hinen combines global technology with local support. The company is rapidly expanding in Europe after becoming a Top 5 residential storage brand in Australia. Its mission is simple: deliver reliable, intelligent, and affordable clean energy to households worldwide.

At Solar & Storage Live UK 2025, Hinen will debut three All-in-One residential energy storage systems designed to meet the UK’s fast-growing solar market. With over 1.5 million UK homes already fitted with rooftop PV and strong government targets for renewable adoption, demand for integrated solar-plus-storage is rising rapidly. Hinen’s new A Series products address these needs with flexible sizing, quick installation, and strong backup capabilities.

Hinen H5S (5kW Single-phase All-in-One System) – Compact and ideal for standard UK households. Features a stackable plug & play design, 200% oversized PV input (max. 10kW), ≤10ms transfer time, and intelligent load management. Perfect for homeowners seeking both efficiency and backup security.

Hinen H15S (15kW Single-Phase All-in-One System) — Designed for large households and high-energy consumption families. Equipped with 4 MPPTs and dual power inputs (grid + generator), it offers enhanced EPS overload capacity with 16.5kW peak power (10s) to safeguard appliances from unexpected power interruptions during load surges. It enables whole-home backup, meeting UK users’ needs for energy independence and reliability.

Hinen H25T (25kW Three-phase All-in-One System) – A small C&I solution for villas, farms, or light commercial sites. Features ultra-wide 120–600V battery range, 20kW charge/discharge, 100% three-phase unbalanced output, and flexible phase sequence installation. Provides robust backup and scalable clean energy supply for businesses.

Beyond the A Series, Hinen will also showcase:

H6000-EU Hybrid Inverter + B5000/BP5000 Low-voltage Batteries, a popular residential pairing in the UK.

S1-100 Smart Box, supporting up to 23kW whole-home backup, 100A rated current, <70ms switching, and generator compatibility — ideal for UK households requiring uninterrupted power during grid instability.

E Series H2.4S (Balcony Energy System), compact plug-and-play design, ideal for UK flats and small homes. Scalable up to 15.36kWh for flexible household needs. IP65 weatherproof with safe LiFePO₄ battery (10-year warranty).

Visitors to Booth C24 will see how Hinen’s solutions empower UK homeowners and businesses to maximize solar generation, ensure reliable backup, and lower energy bills — making the transition to clean energy both practical and future-ready.

Contact:

nikita@hinen.com

