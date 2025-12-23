Major dance music festival reveals line-up for Wellington

Source: Radio New Zealand

An electronic dance music festival heading to New Zealand for the first time has revealed its headline acts.

Artists headlining the Ultra New Zealand festival are American duo The Chainsmokers, French producer DJ Snake, German producer and DJ Zedd, English DJ and singer Darren Styles, French DJ Nico Moreno, Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens, Australian DJ MaRlo and Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique.

Previous headline performers at Ultra events include David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, and Charlotte de Witte.

WellingtonNZ previously said it could be considered the most international music festival brand of this century.

“It boasts events in more than 30 countries,” it said. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Wellington to join locals for what’ll no doubt be a fantastic experience.”

Tickets will go on sale on 17 December.

