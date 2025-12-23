Jagpreet Singh, 20, named as person who died in south Auckland collision

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have named a man who died in a crash in south Auckland earlier this month as 20-year-old Jagpreet Singh.

Singh was critically injured after his car collided with a truck on the South-Western Motorway near Mangere on 3 December.

He was rushed to hospital, but died about two weeks later.

Police said their enquiries were ongoing, and their thoughts were with his friends and family.

