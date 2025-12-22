People who pushed the limits in 2025

Source: Radio New Zealand

A Taupō family of six walked the length of the country along Te Araroa trail, homeschooling all the way, having never done an overnight hike before.

A jubilant Courtney and Andrew Williams and their children Elliot, 6, Skye, 9, Summer, 11, and Oliver, 13, finished the 3048km walk from Cape Reinga to Bluff in April, in 218 days.

Their journey started September 2024, stretching from mountains to city streets, farm paddocks and native forest.

