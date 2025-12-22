Decisions on stewardship land delivered

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 11 December 2025 Source: Office of the Minister of Conservation

Of the 576 reclassification proposals notified, 385 will now proceed.

“I have decided that more than 190,000 ha of stewardship land will now be protected under the Reserves Act and more than 300,000 ha as specially protected areas under the Conservation Act. I am also referring almost 4,300 ha of land be added to National Parks and a further 3,300 ha be considered for disposal.

“Reclassifying stewardship land has been a long time coming with this being the most significant reclassification since DOC’s inception in 1987.

“The vast majority of areas will finally have the accurate classificationas they deserve, reflecting their conservation and cultural values.

“Existing rights on stewardship land – such as concessions for tourism activities, mining, and grazing licences, for example – can continue.

“Reclassifying this land will deliver more certainty on land use options for our tourism, farming, mining and hunting sectors. New concessions will be easier to obtain.

Access for the gathering of pounamu under the Ngāi Tahu (Pounamu Vesting) Act will also be unaffected.

Key changes include:

6 proposals being referred to the New Zealand Conservation Authority

63 proposals for disposal investigations, covering up to 3,352 ha of land

151 proposals for protection under the Reserves Act covering 192,973 ha of land, including historic and scenic reserves

157 proposals for protection under the Conservation Act, including increased clarity through classification as conservation parks, and additional protections for ecological areas

(NZCA) to consider the suitability of adding 4298 ha of land to existing national parks.

191 proposals (130,975 ha) won’t be progressed and will remain held as stewardship land.

“The new classifications will provide certainty and clarity for those operating on these areas.

“I want to recognise the incredible work carried out by the National Panel and Ngāi Tahu Mana Whenua Panel to reach this point, and all the time and effort put in by submitters.

“I am particularly excited about the creation of the 181,000 ha Tarahanga e Toru Historic Reserve, which recognises the significance of the area for Poutini Ngāi Tahu, alongside protecting the extensive natural and recreational values. The reserve does not result in a change in ownership, decision making, or joint management and public access remains the same.

Six stewardship areas will be referred to the NZCA to consider as proposed national park additions ensuring this land is protected for future generations.

This includes land associated with the Cave Creek and Pike River disasters, which are of particular interest to the affected families and the local community, and land previously identified for addition in National Park Management Plans.

“This process is the culmination of four years of work. I am proud we have reached this point, recognising the many complexities in the process. It was important we got this right,” Mr Potaka says.

“I will seek DOC advice before deciding on the future for the reclassification work programme.”

Minister’s decisions

The Minister’s decisions are summarised below.

Decision Classification # of Proposals % Proposals Area (ha) % Area Proceed Conservation Park 95 16.5 296760.1 46.08 Historic Reserve (Tarahanga e Toru) 14 2.4 181381.4 28.16 Scenic Reserve 95 16.5 10947.3 1.70 Stewardship 8 1.4 7926.5 1.23 Ecological Area 20 3.5 7231.8 1.12 National Park 6 1.0 4297.9 0.67 Wildlife Management Area 41 6.9 3784.4 0.59 Historic Reserve 13 2.3 336.9 0.05 Recreation Reserve 17 3.0 262.1 0.04 Local Purpose Reserve 12 2.1 45.5 0.01 Amenity Area 1 0.2 2.2 0.00 Disposal 30 5.2 66.1 0.01 Disposal (part)* 33 5.6 0.0 0.00 Subtotal (Proceed) 385 66.5 513042.2 79.66 Do Not Proceed National Park 43 7.5 72803.3 11.30 Conservation Park 41 7.1 50997.2 7.92 Local Purpose Reserve 84 14.6 5226.5 0.81 Scenic Reserve 6 0.5 1276.3 0.20 Historic Reserve 4 0.7 483.0 0.08 Wildlife Management Area 2 0.3 185.8 0.03 Disposal 1 0.2 0.3 0.00 Disposal (part) 4 0.7 0.0 0.00 GPR (Government Buildings) 6 1.0 2.9 0.00 Subtotal (Do Not Proceed) 191 30.9 130975.3 20.34 Grand Total 576 100.0 644017.6 100.00

* The amount of land to be disposed of is yet to be confirmed as it will require survey following assessment. Including the 66.1 ha proposed to be disposed of in full, this may also include up to an additional 3,286 ha.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI