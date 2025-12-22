Cricket: Black Caps beat West Indies in third Test

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Black Caps have won the third Test against the West Indies by 323 runs, with the bowlers impressing on the final day at Mt Maunganui.

The West Indies were dismissed for 138, chasing 462 for victory.

After starting the day on 43 without loss, the Windies openers got through the first hour intact, but then lost five wickets in the space of 11 runs and 10 overs.

Openers Brandon King (67) and John Campbell (16) were dismissed with the score on 87 and first innings centurion Kavem Hodge lasted just nine balls before becoming Ajaz Patel’s second wicket of the morning session.

Jacob Duffy grabbed three wickets of his own as the West Indies went to lunch on 99 for five.

Captain Roston Chase became Duffy’s fourth wicket not long after lunch and the wickets continued to fall regularly with Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra also getting in the wicket-taking action.

Duffy was unplayable at times as he got bounce out of the wicket and took five wickets to finish with match figures of nine for 128.

Ajaz Patel took three for 23 from 32 overs.

Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra took one wicket each.

Brandon King top scored with 67.

The first Test at Hagley Oval was draw, while New Zealand won the second by nine wickets.

The Black Caps play a white ball series in India in January.

