Ruatiti homicide: Police looking for second man as hunt for Mitchell Cole continues

Police say they are looking to identify a second man as part of the Ruatiti homicide investigation, as the hunt for Mitchell Cole continues.

Friends of sheep farmer Brendon Cole and wife Trina said they were found dead at their Murumuru Road property on 13 December.

Son Mitchell Cole, 29, has been named as a person of interest by police.

Central District CIB field crime manager Detective Inspector Gerard Bouterey said police were trying to identify a man who was seen near the intersection of Pukekaha Rd and Rautiti Rd at about 6pm on 13 December.

He said the man had been described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, 1.83m (6ft) tall and clean shaven, with a lean athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a singlet, shorts and a baseball cap.

Police also want to speak with anyone who was in or around Ruatiti Road at the time.

Police have advised the public not to approach Cole and to call 111, if they see him.

