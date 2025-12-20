Country Life: On the job with Whanganui River’s rural postie

Source: Radio New Zealand

Tracy Marshall makes the same 150-kilometre round trip up the Whanganui River and back five times a week.

“I’ve got one of the longest mail runs in our region in terms of distances, but I’ve probably got less letter boxes,” she told Country Life.

One might imagine she’d be sick of travelling the same road day after day, but she loves it and jumped at the chance to take over the rural delivery, or RD6, route five years ago.

As one of the more scenic routes travelling up towards National Park, it’s one she also often shares with travellers who join her as part of the Original Mail Tour.

Her day starts at 6:30am when she picks up the mail from the depot. There are 65 letter boxes on her route, each unique.

“They’re a creative bunch.”

Her favourite is an old microwave, also the “driest” letterbox on the route.

There are others too – one in the shape of a wharenui, another that looks like a hanging lantern and one an old fuel tank.

There’s also a lawn-mower catcher and a canoe said to have once been used to help rescue someone from the river.

Marshall delivers a mix of mail and parcels. She also collects letters and parcels to take back to the depot from the mailboxes – the signal for her to do so is the flag being raised.

“I don’t do a lot of parcels up here – although today looks like I do but I’m doing some Chrisco’s because you know it’s Christmas time.

“They tend not to buy a lot of junk up here. I think the biggest thing I do is dog biscuits.”

She said the weeks before Christmas are usually some of the busiest, although this year has been quieter than expected.

More recently she has noticed an increase in mail, which seems to be coming back into fashion after a period of decline.

The route is also popular with walkers and cyclists making their way along Te Araroa Trail.

Born and bred in Koroniti – a marae settlement with its own Anglican church – Marshall ( Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Pamoana) knew the riverside road well before taking on the mail run.

She understands how much has changed, and yet how many things stay the same.

“[The river] was used for their main form of transport, their wellbeing. They used to travel up and down.

“I don’t know anyone that has paddled up the awa in my lifetime. I think everything changed once the road was put in – which was a good thing, you know, access.”

Before Marshall and her van, the mail used to be delivered by canoe – a trip taking about two weeks.

The development of the road and new transport made it easier for people to travel down the river to Whanganui with increased job opportunities there luring many from the rural community.

Along the tour she points out where the river trade markets were once held and historic sites like the Kāwana flour mill and the convent in Jerusalem – Hiruharama.

“The riverboats changed all of that for them.”

Her favourite part of the tour is near the heart of the National Park where kiwi can be heard at night in the surrounding bush.

