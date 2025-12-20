Christmas Day weather looking like mixed bag

Source: Radio New Zealand

As Christmas nears, MetService forecasts a mixed bag of weather for much of the country.

South Island

MetService’s early weather forecast suggests it’s a good idea to hold the celebrations indoors, with the South Island facing a bit of rain.

Meteorologist Silvia Martino said the West Coast faced the worst of it.

Further east, Christchurch and Dunedin should be mostly fine with some clouds.

It was still too early for an accurate weather forecast and conditions could change, she said.

North Island

MetService also warns Aucklanders and Northlanders to have a back-up plan, with inconsistent weather expected on Christmas Day.

The early weather forecast is still taking shape, but early indications suggest rainclouds will emerge over the upper North Island in the afternoon.

In the lower North Island, Martino expected good conditions in Wellington.

“It’s not looking too bad for Wellington, might be a bit windy, but we’re used to that.

“From about Auckland northwards, we’ve got some showers later in the day.”

