Why people with dementia can be so moved by music

Source: Radio New Zealand
Researchers at the University of Auckland have been given an $853,000 grant to investigate the power of music for people with dementia.
The study is a collaboration with Yale University in the United States and aims to find out why patients still respond to music even as their memory fades.
Music plays an important role in daily life for Alex Mead’s mother, who has lived in a dementia ward for about two years.
