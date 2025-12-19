Who will be the next CEO of Netball New Zealand?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Analysis – It will take a brave person to put their name forward to become the next chief executive of Netball New Zealand.

The national body will be in the hunt for a new boss in the new year, with Jennie Wyllie informing the board on Thursday that she was resigning as CEO.

The challenges that netball face as a whole are far greater than what they were when Wyllie took on the job in 2016 when there was less competition from other female codes.

Wyllie, who has been with Netball NZ for 16 years in total, said it had been a privilege to work in the organisation.

“There have also been challenges along the way, which come with any leadership role. Now, it feels right to focus on my family and look ahead to new opportunities,” Wyllie said.

Chairperson of Netball NZ Matt Whineray said Wyllie had guided the organisation through significant change and challenge.

The year can’t end soon enough for Netball New Zealand, with 2025 surely to go down as the worst in its history. It started when the organisation struggled to secure a broadcast deal for the ANZ Premiership.

But the biggest blow to the organisation’s reputation came in September when it announced that Silver Ferns’ coach Dame Noeline Taurua was being suspended, due to concerns about the high performance environment.

Thick skin needed

The saga played out in the media for weeks before Dame Noeline was eventually reinstated but calls for ‘heads to roll’ at Netball NZ came from many quarters of the netball community.

As soon as news broke that Dame Noeline was stood down, most netball fans immediately assumed the position that the coach was the victim.

The overwhelming tone on social media was that the players who complained about Taurua’s coaching style were ‘soft’, and that Wyllie and the board were the villains.

Despite Dame Noeline being reinstated in late October, a lot of anger has lingered about how the situation was handled. The Waikato Bay of Plenty Zone voted in favour of calling for a Special General Meeting to challenge Netball NZs leadership but it needed two other zones to actually force it.

Wyllie would have no doubt felt mounting pressure so yesterday’s news came as no surprise, given the amount of backlash that came her way.

The irony is that Wyllie was credited for steering Netball NZ through its previous darkest chapter, when the Silver Ferns failed to medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which at that time was their worst result at a pinnacle event.

An independent review was commissioned, Janine Southby stood down as coach, and then Wyllie actively pursued Taurua, who was coaching in the Australian league at the time.

Hiring a new Silver Ferns’ coach who was living and coaching in Australia was bold and it paid off when the Silver Ferns won the 2019 World Cup.

But fans have proven to be very parochial when it comes to certain figures in the netball community.

Some politicians even chimed in to voice their concerns over what they felt was the poor treatment of Dame Noeline, who is seen by many as a national treasure.

What the last few months have shown is that netball fans have strong opinions, they are loud, and the new CEO will come under plenty of scrutiny.

Show me the money

The national body will be desperate to find new sponsors with deep pockets to help it support a domestic league that can still at least be described as semi-professional.

The board will welcome any candidates for the job who have proven track records of finding new funding streams.

The financial health of the ANZ Premiership has declined significantly since the league’s inaugural season in 2017, given half the teams need Netball NZ to prop them up financially.

The biggest financial blow to the domestic league has come in the last couple of years, with Sky TV not offering anywhere near the amount it did in the past for broadcasting rights.

The protracted broadcast talks left players uncertain about their futures. Netball NZ eventually secured a one year arrangement with TVNZ for free-to-air coverage of the ANZ Premiership.

The previous deal with Sky basically paid the salaries of the players in each franchise. Netball NZ has said it will have to dip into their own cash reserves to help fund the ANZ in 2026.

Netball used to be essential in Sky Sports’ line-up because it was the only female sport it would broadcast on a regular basis but sports like women’s cricket and rugby are getting a lot more coverage.

What’s the plan from 2027?

The Netball NZ board will be looking for someone with a clear vision.

With just a one year deal with TVNZ to screen next year’s ANZ Premiership, the clock is ticking on what will come of the league from 2027.

Netball Australia hopes to expand its Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) league as early as 2027 and invited expressions of interest for two additional licences.

At this point in time there has been no confirmation from Netball NZ that they will submit an expression of interest.

There will be bids that come from within Australia, which will offer more opportunities to local players, so a New Zealand bid might not be that attractive.

Netball New Zealand leaders will have to decide whether it would be worth purchasing a licence in the league, given that nine New Zealand players will be competing in the SSN next year.

Any prospective applicants for the top job might be excited about the fact that in many ways they would be working with a blank canvas and just about anything could be on the table.

