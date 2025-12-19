NZ Cricket CEO Scott Weenink resigns after controversy

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink has resigned following a disagreement with the organisation’s board and the sport’s key stakeholders.

Weenink’s departure follows an increasingly public rift with the organisation’s board and cricket’s key stakeholders.

In a statement, Weenink said he had advised the board of his resignation after “careful consideration”.

“It has become clear that I hold a different view from several Member Associations, and the NZCPA (Players Association), on the future priorities for NZC, including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand.

“Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organisation that new leadership takes NZC forward from here.”

He said it had been a privilege to be in the role and he was proud of what the organisation had achieved in the past two and a half years.

“We have delivered exceptional results on and off the field, including record financial performances and the signing of long-term broadcast agreements with Sky and Sony. Our people have driven a culture of strong engagement and commitment, and NZC is now in a strong financial position.”

Weenink abruptly went on leave earlier this month while he underwent mediation with the board.

It followed reports the chief executive was “fighting for his survival” in his role amid a highly political battle

NZ Cricket denied an employment process was underway and said Weenink was spending time with family.

The situation had been building for months, with growing concern inside the game that the board and the chief executive were no longer on the same page.

Sources have told RNZ there was a clear disconnect between Weenink and NZ Cricket’s directors, with trust breaking down and communication becoming strained.

Earlier this month, NZ Cricket said an agreed date for Weenink to return to the role had been set for today.

Sources at the time said Weenink offered to go on leave as his position at NZC has become increasingly untenable as he has been sidelined from attending key events.

“He basically exists in a state of purgatory right now,” one insider said.

Weenink’s sudden absence marked a dramatic escalation in a battle that has been brewing over several months.

He faced allegations of working to “actively undermine” a bid by a private consortium to establish a new T20 franchise competition – a proposal supported by all six major associations and the NZ Cricket Players’ Association (NZCPA).

According to one source, concern around Weenink’s leadership has been simmering for several months, culminating in a letter sent to the NZ Cricket board on 16 October following a series of meetings between the six major associations.

It is understood the major associations have obtained independent legal representation from high profile employment lawyer Stephen Langton, who has gone through a process of formally documenting the concerns of each of the regions.

