New High Court Judge appointed

Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington King’s Counsel Victoria Louise Heine as a High Court Judge.

Justice Heine graduated from Victoria University of Wellington with a Bachelor of Science (Biochemistry) in 1990 and a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours) in 1993, and joined Russell McVeagh as a solicitor that same year.

In 1997 she was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship and obtained a Master of Laws from the University of Chicago. She then practised as a Junior Barrister until joining public law specialist firm Chen Palmer as a partner in 2002.

Justice Heine joined Chapman Tripp in 2005. She joined the partnership in 2007, subsequently becoming a Senior Litigation Partner while also serving as Deputy Chair and Chair for five years until 2018.

Since 2018, Justice Heine has practised as a barrister sole out of Thorndon Chambers in Wellington with a broad practice encompassing contract and equity disputes, enforcement under the Fair Trading Act and Commerce Act, regulatory disputes, and environmental work.

She is also an Adjunct Law Lecturer in Civil Remedies at the Victoria University of Wellington and a Reserve Panel member for the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. She is currently a board member of Equestrian Sports New Zealand.

Justice Heine was appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 2021. Her appointment as a High Court Judge will take effect on 16 February 2026 and she will sit in Wellington.

