Halberg Award finalists revealed, athletics and snow sports dominate

The Halberg Foundation unveiled the finalists across six categories, to be announced at its annual awards ceremony in Auckland on 16 February.

Of the 32 finalists in the six categories, six each hail from track and field and the snow.

High jumper Hamish Kerr and 3000m steeple chaser Geordie Beamish are both included among the five nominees for the men’s award after winning gold medals at the world championships in Tokyo.

Other men’s contenders are golfer Ryan Fox, who won twice on the PGA Tour, All Whites captain Chris Wood, who scored 20 goals for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and free-skier Luca Harrington, who clinched Big Air world championships gold.

There are six women’s finalists, including free-skier Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who bagged a third snowboard slopestyle world title and alpine skier Alice Robinson, who won New Zealand’s first medal at an alpine ski world championships – silver in the giant slalom.

Cyclists Niamh Fisher-Black (world championships road race silver medallist), Sammie Maxwell (mountain bike world series cross country champion), Jorja Miller (Black Ferns sevens world series winner) and Erin Routliffe (US Open women’s doubles tennis champion) are also in contention.

All finalists for sportswoman, sportsman, team and para-athlete/team are eligible for the supreme award.

The 2024 supreme winner was golfer Dame Lydia Ko.

The ceremony will also unveil winners of New Zealand’s favourite sporting moment and a leadership award.

The finalists were voted on by a panel of former athletes, coaches, sports administrators and media representatives, after 59 nominations were received.

Halberg Award finalists

Sportswoman of the Year: Niamh Fisher-Black (cycling road), Sammie Maxwell (cycling-mountain bike), Jorja Miller (rugby union), Alice Robinson (snow sports-alpine ski racing), Erin Routliffe (tennis), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snow sports-snowboarding).

Sportsman of the Year: Geordie Beamish (athletics-track), Ryan Fox (golf), Luca Harrington (snow sports-freeskiing), Hamish Kerr (athletics-field), Chris Wood (football).

Para Athlete/Para Team of the Year: Lisa Adams (Para athletics-field), Danielle Aitchison (Para athletics), Devon Briggs (Para cycling-track), Cameron Leslie (swimming), Nicole Murray (Para cycling-track).

Team of the Year: Auckland FC (football), Black Ferns Sevens (rugby sevens), New Zealand Black Sox (softball), New Zealand Kiwis (rugby league), Men’s Team Pursuit: Nick Kergozou, Tom Sexton, Keegan Hornblow and Marshall Erwood (cycling-track), Ben Taylor and Oliver Welch (rowing).

Coach of the Year: Brendon Cameron (Para cycling-track), Hamish McDougall (snow sports-freeski), Mike Rodger (rowing), James Sandilands (athletics), Cory Sweeney (rugby sevens).

Emerging Talent: Lily Greenough (cycling-BMX), Finley Melville Ives (snow sports-freeski), Zoe Pedersen (swimming and surf lifesaving), Sam Ruthe (athletics), Braxton Sorensen-McGee (rugby union).

