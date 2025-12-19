Could human tears be the key to diagnosing Parkinson’s disease?

Source: Radio New Zealand
Parkinson’s disease affects more than 12,000 New Zealanders and is the fastest-growing chronic neurological disorder in the world.
In a world-first study researchers at University of Auckland are looking whether a protein contained in tears could be a marker for early diagnosis.
Parkinson’s is a slow progressing disease, Dr Victor Dieriks senior research Fellow at University of Auckland and the lead researcher for this study, told RNZ’s Afternoons.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand