Could human tears be the key to diagnosing Parkinson’s disease?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Parkinson’s disease affects more than 12,000 New Zealanders and is the fastest-growing chronic neurological disorder in the world.

In a world-first study researchers at University of Auckland are looking whether a protein contained in tears could be a marker for early diagnosis.

Parkinson’s is a slow progressing disease, Dr Victor Dieriks senior research Fellow at University of Auckland and the lead researcher for this study, told RNZ’s Afternoons.

Parkinson’s is a very slow progressing disease and difficult to detect early.

