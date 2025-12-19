Christmasland in New Taipei City Unveils Revamped Main Lantern

Source: Media Outreach

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2025 – The 2025 Christmasland in New Taipei City, Taiwan, continues to captivate visitors from near and far, with its one-of-a-kind Dream Circus Main Lantern drawing the attention of over five million attendees so far. In December, the celebration reached a new peak with the “Main Lantern Reveal Press Conference,” which officially launched the second new 3D laser projection show, “Circus Magic Props Edition” The ceremony, hosted by New Taipei City Mayor Yu-i Hou, featured Sally, the third LINE FRIENDS character to be introduced, bringing waves of adorable charm to the crowd.

This year’s second 3D laser projection show, “Circus Magic Props Edition,” centers on the story of LINE FRIENDS at the Circus Carnival. On their way to the carnival in full costume, the characters are unexpectedly swept into a magical space, instantly losing their transformed appearances. To reach the carnival successfully, they must retrieve their lost magic wand and awaken their circus charm. The show incorporates multi-layered large-scale scenes, including the Hat Forest, Gear Square, and the Misaligned Corridor, adding vivid depth to the storyline. The “Fun Circus Tent” Christmas Tree shines in sync with the projection, creating a full-surround dynamic effect that immerses the audience in a magical adventure of light and shadow.

From now until Dec. 28, 2025, every night from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the two spectacular 3D laser projection shows – “Circus Magic Props Edition” and “Christmas Symphony: LINE FRIENDS Celebrate with You!” – will alternate, transforming New Taipei City Plaza into a fantastical world of light and shadow, perfect for experiencing the brightest Christmas nights. On Dec. 25, the “Wind Music Carnival – Christmas Jingle Bells” will accompany the holidays with diverse musical performances, creating the most dazzling and unforgettable winter memories. For more information on 2025 Christmasland in New Taipei City, please visit the New Taipei City Travel website, the official Christmasland website, the NTC Tour Facebook page, or the New Taipei Tour Instagram.

