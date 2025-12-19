Black Caps v West Indies – third test, day two

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

The Bay Oval pitch is proving to be batter-friendly during the third and final Test between the Black Caps and the West Indies.

The West Indies openers have made a dent in the Black Caps’ first-innings total late on day two at Mount Maunganui.

The home side’s dominance over the West Indies bowling attack continued from the opening day of the test, before New Zealand declared less than an hour after the tea break at 575/8.

In reply, the West Indies were 110 without loss at stumps, with John Campbell (45) and Brandon King (55) surviving the latter part of the last session.

The Black Caps called on four bowlers to close out the day with pace dispatched by the visitors, spinner Ajaz Patel

New Zealand started the day on 334/1 and, after serving his duty as nightwatchman, Jacob Duffy was the first wicket to fall for 17 to Jayden Seales, bringing Kane Williamson to the middle, after a 93-over wait to bat.

Devon Conway reached his second test double-ton from 318 balls and, soon after, brought up the 50 run partnership with Williamson and the team’s total of 400 with the same stroke.

Justin Greaves found Williamson’s edge and he was caught behind for 31.

After a dominant first session of the day, in which the Black Caps scored 90 runs for two wickets, they were 424/3 at lunch.

Conway was dismissed leg before wicket to Greaves in the fourth over after lunch for 227 to bring up his highest test score. It was Conway’s second three-figure score in eight innings in 2025 and saw him at the crease for 508 minutes.

No.6 batter Daryl Mitchell had a short stay, gone for 11, and returning wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell only scored four, before he was caught behind off the bowing of Seales. At tea, the hosts were 508/6.

Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips brought up a 61-run partnership for the seventh wicket, before Phillips was caught in the slips for 29.

Ravindra was on 72, when captain Tom Latham called them in, and tailender Ajaz Patel had a cameo at the end with an unbeaten 30 off 30 balls.

The first ball of day three is scheduled for 11am Saturday.

Follow all the action from day two here:

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand