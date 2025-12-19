Australian company Santana Minerals push for quicker decision on its fast-track application

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Katie Todd

The Australian company planning an open-cast gold mine near Cromwell is pushing for a quicker decision on its fast-track application after government officials suggested it might need to wait until next September.

Santana Minerals is seeking consent to tap into what it believes is a $4.4 billion gold deposit between Bendigo and Ophir, in a proposal that has resulted in fierce backlash from some locals.

The company submitted its fast-track application in November, which under the rules at the time was to be processed within either 30 working days or a timeframe set by the panel convenor.

In early December, panel convenor Jane Borthwick sought the company’s views on a proposed decision date “in the range of 110-120 working days”, which would result in a decision between August and September 2026.

Supplied

Santana Minerals, through its New Zealand subsidiary Matakanui Gold Limited, rejected the time extension, insisting that officials aim for the “shorter range of the decision-making timeframe”, towards the default timeframe of 30 working days.

Chief executive Damian Spring told RNZ the application was “deliberately comprehensive”, with more than 9400 pages of evidence and technical material.

He said the documents were submitted so the panel had everything it needed to assess the proposal efficiently, not as a reason to slow the process down.

“Robust applications are meant to support faster, better decisions, not justify extended consideration periods,” he said.

“We respect the panel process, but it’s important to maintain fidelity to the Act as parliament designed it. Moving away from the statutory timeframes risks undermining the very purpose of a fast-track regime.”

If approved, the project would carve out a 1000×850-metre open pit, plus three smaller satellite pits and a tailings dam.

Santana previously told shareholders that the company planned to extract its first gold by about March 2027.

Spring said that timeline remained unchanged.

“The pathway outlined earlier this year, including a first gold target in 2027, is subject to regulatory outcomes and planning continues on the basis of the statutory timeframes set out in the Act,” he said.

In early December, the government backtracked on a proposed 60 working-day time limit for fast-track decisions, opting instead for a 90-day limit with the ability to extend, that was due to come into force at the end of March 2026.

Sam Neill warns of ‘toxic’ legacy

Hollywood star Sir Sam Neill said a decision within days was not suitable for something he believed would have “enormous” effects on the region for centuries.

“It’s an Australian company which has never dug a mine before but our children and their children will be stuck with this horrible, toxic thing for forever,” he said.

Neill, who has been staunchly opposed to the mine, told Nine to Noon the proposal had been imposed on the community too quickly.

“The last thing that you should do, with a mine that will have serious ramifications for our area for hundreds of years, is be fast-tracked,” he said.

While Resources Minister Shane Jones was championing the mine as a potential source of well-paid jobs, Central Otago already had plenty of jobs, Neill said.

“It’s hard to find labour. I wonder, if they introduce this absurd mine, how many of those jobs will be affected. I’m, sure they’ll be seriously affected by a toxic mine,” he said.

Neill, who has lived in Otago since 1985, said the region was flourishing.

“We have great orchards, a great tourism industry and vineyards of course … I’d hate to see any change to that,” he said.

Other people in Cromwell and Tarras have raised concerns about the environmental impacts of the mine, possible damage to the tourism industry and their limited ability to have a say under the fast-track regime.

In November, New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals, part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, granted the company a 30-year mining permit, giving it legal rights to extract gold at the site.

Santana Minerals and the Environmental Protection Authority, which administers the fast-track regime, have been approached for comment.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand