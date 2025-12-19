Animal shelters gearing up for busiest time of year

Source: Radio New Zealand

While most of us are about to put our feet up for a summer break, animal shelters around New Zealand are bracing for their busiest time of the year.

The Helping You Help Animals charity will spend its first official Christmas in its new home on Haywards Hill, near Wellington, housing about 600 animals.

“We’re a diverse crew,” HUHA founder and chief executive Carolyn Press McKenzie. “We’ve got cats and dogs, but we also have rural animals, like pigs, cows, sheep.

“Really anything you can think of – we’ve got birds, wildlife – if they need us, we’re here.”

One pregnant chihuahua was marked for euthanisation, after her owners could not afford a cesarean section, but crowdfunding saved her and her puppies. They will spend Christmas at the shelter and return home soon afterwards.

“We usually have about 200 volunteers cycling through, and they’ll do maybe a shift a week or a shift a fortnight,” Press McKenzie said. “Some of them prefer to do ‘op shops’ work, rather than animal work.

“We’re so lucky. We have 20 staff, but there’s way too much for us to deal with – we’re all walking around cross-eyed and a bit dishevelled.”

She admits this time of year is a “revolving door” of animals arriving and leaving the shelter.

“The good news is it’s summery, people are getting out and thinking they might get a dog, so we’re getting a lot more interest for dogs. It’s kitten season, so kittens will get out the door, hopefully some rural animals too.

“On the flip side, there’s a bit of a recession, people are stressed, they’re losing homes and changing circumstances, so definitely animals coming in as well.

“There’s lost of babies having babies, which totally rips out nickers – people not desexing and their animals having litter after litter, causing more pressure.”

Press McKenzie suggested anyone adopting a pet this summer should do their due diligence.

“Just be a good parent,” she said. “Make sure you can give them the life they deserve for the rest of their life and truly understand the animal you’re adopting.

“Really do your research and talk to the shelters – we’ve got lots of knowledge and can help them every step of the way.”

