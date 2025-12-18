Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau Celebrates Triple Win at the 2025 Malaysia PR Awards, Setting New Benchmarks in Healthcare Communication

Source: Media Outreach

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2025 – Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau has emerged as a standout winner at the 2025 Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA), securing three prestigious awards that affirm its leadership in strategic healthcare communication, community impact, and employee engagement.

The hospital was recognised with:

Bronze – Best Use of Social Media Award

Bronze – Healthcare Award

Silver – Employee Communication Award

These accolades reflect the hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering healthcare that goes beyond clinical excellence—focusing on connection, compassion, credibility, and culture.

Redefining Digital Healthcare Communication



Bronze – Best Use of Social Media



Jom Dengar Tips (JDT): Engaging Healthcare in the Digital Space

In an era dominated by entertainment-driven digital content, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau successfully demonstrated that healthcare information can compete—and resonate—online. The award-winning “Jom Dengar Tips (JDT)” campaign was inspired by the cultural relevance of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), allowing the hospital to connect authentically with local audiences.

The campaign combined medical authority with digital relatability, pairing doctors’ clinical expertise with trusted influencers to deliver credible, bilingual, and stigma-free health messaging. Leveraging a multi-platform approach across social media channels, JDT extended its reach beyond existing followers, achieving viral engagement and increased content shareability.

Beyond engagement metrics, the campaign delivered tangible business impact, contributing to an 11% uplift in hospital package sales. More importantly, it encouraged preventive health behaviours, normalised conversations around sensitive health topics, and strengthened public trust in hospital-led digital education—setting a new benchmark for healthcare communication in Malaysia.

Extending Care Beyond Hospital Walls

Bronze – Healthcare Award

Caring Beyond Borders: Turning Compassion into Lasting Change

The Healthcare Award recognises Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau’s commitment to making healthcare accessible, inclusive, and community-driven. Through its “Caring Beyond Borders” initiative, the hospital extended its reach beyond clinical settings into homes, schools, workplaces, and underserved communities.

Anchored by four guiding pillars—We Care, We Share, We Educate, We Give Back—the initiative focused on delivering flexible, sustainable, and measurable programmes that address real community needs. These included health screenings, educational outreach, charitable contributions, and collaborative partnerships.

To date, the initiative has:

Provided health screenings to 4,053 individuals

Delivered health education to 4,716 participants

Contributed RM26,500 towards community and charitable causes

In total, 10,672 lives have been positively impacted. The programme aligns with Malaysia’s RMK-13 national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reinforcing the hospital’s role as a responsible healthcare partner committed to long-term societal well-being. The initiative embodies the hospital’s promise to always be “Right Here for You.”

Building a Stronger Culture from Within

Silver – Employee Communication Award

People First, Patients Always: A Cultural Transformation

The Silver Award for Employee Communication highlights Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau’s strategic transformation of its internal culture—recognising that engaged employees are the foundation of exceptional patient care.

Facing challenges such as communication gaps, morale concerns, and limited development pathways, the hospital implemented a holistic, people-first communication strategy. The approach prioritised transparency, accessibility, recognition, and continuous growth, ensuring that employees felt heard, informed, and valued.

Key initiatives included:

SKM Level 4-aligned upskilling and competency development

Regular leadership townhalls and feedback platforms

Over 50 employee engagement and recognition activities

These efforts resulted in measurable improvements, including an 11% increase in employee satisfaction, staff retention rising from 68% to 75%, and a stronger patient perception reflected in a 4.8 hospital rating. Aligned with relevant UN SDGs, the transformation fostered inclusion, trust, and resilience—demonstrating that when people come first, patients benefit most.

A Collective Achievement

These wins at MPRA 2025 reflect the dedication, collaboration, and shared purpose of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau’s leadership, medical professionals, and support teams. Together, they continue to redefine what modern healthcare communication looks like—impactful, human-centred, and driven by purpose.

