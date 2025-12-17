State Highway 2 blocked after serious crash in Bay of Plenty

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

State Highway Two in Bay of Plenty is blocked after a serious crash.

Police said the crash involved a truck and a van near Tanners Point just before 9am on Wednesday.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road is closed between between Katikati and Waihi Beach. It is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency workers are at the scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

