Highlanders Super Rugby contract for Mils Muliaina’s ‘impressive’ nephew

Source: Radio New Zealand

Stephen Parker / www.photosport.nz

The nephew of All Black great Mils Muliaina has been given a Super Rugby contract by the Highlanders.

Young first-five prospect Mika Muliaina has been given a three-year contract starting in 2027.

The 18-year-old Southlander, who has progressed through the Highlanders high performance programme, will train with the Highlanders squad in 2026, before joining fully in 2027.

Muliaina enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign, beginning with his performances for the Highlanders U20 side at the national tournament in Taupō.

His form earned him a standby position for the New Zealand U20s and led to appearances for the Southland Stags during the NPC.

AFP/FILE

Mils Muliaina played 100 tests for the All Blacks, while his father, Faolua, and uncle, Alesana, both represented Southland in the NPC.

Highlanders assistant coach and talent development manager for the Highlanders Kane Jury said Mika Muliaina’s potential was clear.

“Mika is a rare talent. For someone so young to show such maturity in a pivotal position like first five, you immediately sense how high his ceiling is.

“When you consider he has already won a national schools’ title with Southland Boys’, been in the NZU20s selection frame, represented NZ Universities in Japan, debuted for the Southland Stags, has the chance to push for an U20 World Cup in 2026, and now signs a professional contract – all by 18 – it’s incredibly impressive.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand