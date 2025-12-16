Paws on board: Inside the Pet Bus as it travels the country

Source: Radio New Zealand

Nearly two-thirds of households in New Zealand own a pet, and many more are planning to welcome a furry friend this Christmas.

In Auckland, a family-run business is making sure pets get where they’re going safely – transporting more than 100 animals at a time on a bus that runs from Auckland to Invercargill.

The business is run by Karyn McLauchlan, who said the idea grew out of a bad personal experience.

“I was a Blue Heeler breeder and had a terrible experience with an airline, and from that point onwards I decided I was going to deliver all my pups myself throughout the country,” she said.

“That’s how it all started. Other breeders got wind of what I was doing and wanted me to pick up their puppies and deliver them. It was all word of mouth at first, and then we started getting birds, cats, kittens, rabbits – all sorts of things.”

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

What began in a small van has since grown into a full-sized bus with an attached trailer.

McLauchlan and her sister Leanne run what might be one of New Zealand’s most unusual bus services – carrying dogs, cats, and the occasional surprise passenger.

“We’ve had working dogs, family dogs. We’ve had poultry – chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys – even ostriches, baby ostriches,” Leanne said. “It is a zoo.”

The pet bus leaves Auckland twice a month over the year, travelling up and down the country on an eight-day journey.

The bus was rarely empty, often transporting more than 100 animals during a single trip.

Nine-month-old foster puppy Henry was one of them, heading to his forever home in Wellington.

His foster mum, Jordan, said finding the pet bus had made the decision much easier.

“Our foster group recommended them, and I did some research as well. They seemed really good, so I was happy to put my trust in them and give him a safe ride down,” she said.

That week’s trip left Auckland on Monday, with plenty of stops along the way.

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Leanne said many of the passengers were Christmas presents – wrapped in fur.

“Christmas time’s a good time, especially when kids don’t know they’re getting a puppy or an animal,” she said.

“Seeing the look on their faces is quite precious.”

But not every journey began with a wagging tail.

American bulldog Lilly was heading to Wellington after being re-homed.

Her previous owner said sending Lilly south had been an easier decision once she learned about the Pet Bus. .

“We recently had a big life change, and I just didn’t have enough time for her,” she said.

“I had to make the best decision for her, and I know she’s going to be very happy.”

And it was not just cats and dogs making the journey.

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Whangārei-based Debbie had worked with the Pet Bus for the past 15 years, helping transport animals from Northland down to Auckland.

She said some of the passengers had been more exotic than others.

“We’ve had dragons, bearded dragons, blue-tongued lizards. I’d never seen one up close until I started here,” she said.

McLauchlan said no one was left behind, no matter how many legs they had.

“We’ve done an ant farm down to a big school in Invercargill. We’ve done spiders, big wolf spiders,” she said.

“There was a big trend a few years ago with kids having these wolf spiders.”

On board, larger dogs were given individual walks, and food was provided unless a pet had a special diet.

“We don’t take puppies out of their crates at all because of distemper, parvo, and all the nasties on the ground,” McLauchlan said.

“My sister keeps everything watered and cleaned, while the dogs get walked three to four times a day, individually. We’ve got stopping points throughout the country, and I’m on a logbook system, so every five hours we’re stopping anyway.”

The bus also had a live tracker, allowing owners to keep tabs on their animals’ journey.

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

McLauchlan said the layout of the bus helped keep every passenger calm and comfortable.

“We’ve got all the quiet animals down the back – cats, turtles, rabbits, mice, rats – and the noisier ones, mostly dogs, up the front. That helps keep them relaxed,” she said.

“That helps keeping them all relaxed.”

McLauchlan and her sister stayed with the animals around the clock, sleeping on the bus between crates.

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

While McLauchlan did the driving, Leanne kept a close eye on the passengers.

Leanne said the work was rewarding work, but it was not exactly a walk in the park.

“If we get really unsettled puppies, we’ll put music on. I’m up and down all the time, and if one’s really stressed, I’ll take it out of the crate and give it a cuddle,” she said.

“You’re dealing with people’s pets – they’re precious – so you have to treat them like precious cargo.”

The final pet bus of the year left Auckland on Monday and was due to roll into Invercargill just in time for Christmas.

