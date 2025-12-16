EIT Auckland forum strengthens student–industry connections

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

18 seconds ago

Building on last year’s success, EIT Auckland’s second annual Mahi Heke Mai – Working Futures forum brought together dozens of recent graduates and current students to hear from specialists across the IT, supply chain, health and recruitment sectors.

Held at EIT’s Auckland Campus last month, the event also drew attendees from outside the region, including several who travelled from Napier.

The organiser of the event, Brendon Hickey, said: “The benefits of direct engagement with industry and labour market experts to our aspiring professionals cannot be overstated.

“Mahi Heke Mai – Working Futures fulfils this requirement and is now a highly anticipated annual signature event at EIT’s Auckland campus.”

Recruitment professional and Bound Recruitment founder Samsara Powley-Doreen opened the session with a structured four-point employment strategy, offering clear and practical guidance to attendees preparing to enter the job market.

Frontline Health Agency Owner Debbie Glen, who has extensive international experience in people management, spoke about the transition challenges commonly faced by international students and provided targeted advice to support their move into the New Zealand workforce.

Debbie said it was “great to give back”. “Thanks so much for the opportunity to meet your lovely students. I hope what we contributed will help them on their journey.”

A deep dive into emerging supply chain trends was led by Hunter Campbell specialist Wayne Fry, who emphasised the growing importance of data-driven decision-making and analytical capability as the sector continues to undergo automation and digital transformation.

The evolving role of artificial intelligence in contemporary workplaces was a central theme in the contribution from Absolute IT consultant Simon Meehan, known for his labour-market expertise and sector intelligence.

Industry guests responded thoughtfully to a wide range of questions from attendees and remained long after the formal programme concluded, continuing conversations over refreshments.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many participants noting the value of being able to engage directly with professionals shaping Aotearoa’s workforce.

Master of Health Science graduate Komal Saddi said the event left her feeling motivated and informed.

“I’m thrilled to have participated in Mahi Heke Mai ’25, hosted by Eastern Institute of Technology today, where recent graduates like myself had the opportunity to meet industry professionals, gain insights and make connections.

“Moving forward, I’m excited to apply what I’ve learned, build on the connections made, and take the next steps in my career journey.”

