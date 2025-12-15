Woman hospitalised after ‘particularly nasty’ chemical spill at Auckland’s ACG Senior College Parnell

Source: Radio New Zealand

A woman has been taken to hospital after a spill involving a “particularly nasty” chemical at an Auckland school.

Firefighters cordoned off ACG Senior College Parnell in Auckland on Monday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed firefighters were working to contain a chemical spill at the college which was reported just before 10am.

A spokesperson said crews were still working to make the area safe and could not confirm if anyone had been injured.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Comander Dave Woon said the type of chemical was “particularly nasty”.

“We’ve had a patient that’s had some spilt on her, she’s been taken off to hospital by ambulance, and we’ve been in contact with our Queensland colleagues to get an understanding of the best way of moving forward and neutralising the product,” he said.

Woon said the chemical reacts violently with water.

“It does have phospherous content to it, and it does react violently with water, so we do have an issue where it’s spilt on skin and has been inhaled.”

The spill was in a science lab at the school, Woon said.

He said they were taking careful, calculated steps to collect and dispose of the chemical.

A reporter at the scene said a decontamination shower had been set up outside the school on Parnell’s Titoki St and five fire trucks were at the scene along with three specialist trucks.

An ambulance was also present.

Yellow tape which said “hot zone” had been put on the front steps to the college.

