Henry Nicholls’ hot summer continues

Henry Nicholls’ red hot form with the bat continues as the Canterbury skipper recorded his highest ever first class score.

The 34 year old’s knock lasted almost eight hours and included 25 boundaries.

His previous best score for Canterbruy was an unbeaten 171 last season.

He now has 22 first class centuries.

This season Nicholls also scored a century in each innings against Otago in Dunedin, while he also has two Ford Trophy one day centuries.

He now needs just one more ton in 2025/26 to equal Michael Papps’s Canterbury record for most first-class centuries in a Plunket Shield season.

Nicholls and Rhys Mariu (147) shared a 271-run stand, a Canterbury second-wicket partnership record.

Auckland are 37/3 heading into day three, still 359 runs behind overall.

Meanwhile in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, White Fern Jess Kerr broke the longstanding Wellington Blaze bowling record with her haul of 7/18 against the Canterbury Magicians in Rangiora.

Kerr’s figures also equal the overall Hallyburton Johnstone Shield record, Auckland Heart Bella Armstrong took 7/18 against the Otago Sparks at Melville Park (Auckland) in December 2019.

