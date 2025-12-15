Green GSM officially launches all-electric taxi service in Davao

Source: Media Outreach

DAVAO, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 December 2025 – Green GSM has launched its all-electric taxi service in Davao, marking the company’s first expansion outside Metro Manila and part of its long-term plan to support a clean, modern, and well-managed transportation system across key Philippine cities.

Representatives of local government, Green GSM Philippines leaders, and invited guests at the launch ceremony of Green GSM’s electric taxi service in Davao.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sir Nonito Llanos, Regional Director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for the Davao Region, representatives from various local government departments and agencies, along with members of the local business community.

As one of Mindanao’s major urban centers, Davao plays an important role in the country’s economic and social landscape. The city is often noted for its focus on public safety, environmental conservation, and strong community values, which have helped create a transportation system centered on safety, reliability, and public confidence.

In recent years, Davao has experienced steady growth in population, commercial activity, and daily travel needs, along with ongoing efforts by local authorities to promote cleaner air, responsible urban development, and long-term livability. These conditions make Davao a suitable environment for modern and efficient mobility solutions that also align with the city’s people-centered approach to development.

Green GSM’s operating model in Davao is built around its 5 Green Promises: Good Experience, Good Drivers, Good Cars, Good Pricing, and Good for the Environment. These include exclusively using all-electric VinFast vehicles that produce zero tailpipe emissions, deploying full-time professional drivers trained to deliver predictable and courteous service, displaying transparent pricing in the app, and adopting an operating philosophy centered on cleaner air, quieter streets, and a better quality of life. By applying these standards in Davao, Green GSM aims to support the city’s broader commitments to sustainable mobility and offer residents a dependable daily transportation choice.

Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green GSM Southeast Asia, said: “Davao is a city that places strong emphasis on order, safety, and environmental responsibility. Our objective is to provide a reliable, zero-emission mobility option that aligns with these priorities while meeting the everyday transportation needs of local residents. This expansion is a strategic step in our national roadmap for electric mobility, and we look forward to working closely with Davao’s institutions and communities to ensure that the service contributes meaningfully to the city’s long-term goals for well-managed and sustainable urban development.”

Davao commuters can now book Green GSM taxis through the Green GSM app, the hotline, designated pick-up points, or by street hailing in key commercial districts. As a special introductory offer, residents who download and register on the Green GSM app will automatically receive 25 Green Points, each worth one Philippine peso. These points can be used immediately for the first trip or flexibly applied toward future rides.

Since launching in the Philippines in June 2025, Green GSM has focused on providing mobility solutions that prioritize reliability, transparency, and environmental responsibility. The expansion into Davao highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting cities that emphasize safe governance, community well-being, and sustainable growth, while promoting the broader shift toward cleaner, more efficient urban transportation nationwide.

