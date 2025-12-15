Firefighters cordon off Auckland’s ACG Senior College Parnell after ‘chemical spill

Source: Radio New Zealand

Firefighters have cordoned off ACG Senior College Parnell in Auckland following a “chemical spill”.

A police spokesperson said Fire and Emergency New Zealand were at the scene of a chemical spill on Monday.

A reporter at the scene said a decontamination shower had been set up outside the school on Parnell’s Titoki St and three fire trucks were at the scene.

An ambulance was also present.

Yellow tape which said “hot zone” had been put on the front steps to the college.

