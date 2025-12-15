Cricket: Recalled Ajaz Patel – ‘I’m a very optimistic person’

Source: Radio New Zealand

Despite being overlooked for home Tests for nearly five years, spinner Ajaz Patel says he never thought that door was shut.

The Black Caps have called Patel into the 14-player squad for this week’s third Test against West Indies.

Patel replaces his Central Districts team-mate Blair Tickner, who suffered a dislocated shoulder during the second Test.

If the 37-year-old is selected to play at Bay Oval on Thursday, it will be his first Test in just over a year.

Patel, who famously took all 10 wickets in a Test innings against India at Wankhede Stadium in 2021, could be in line to play his first Test match on home soil since February 2021.

The left-arm orthodox spinner said he never gave up on the idea of playing a Test at home again.

“I’m a very optimistic person so I always like to believe there’s an opportunity it’s just a matter of continuing the work and hopefully that opportunity presents itself,” Patel said.

Patel said it was exciting to have an opportunity to play another Test.

“It’s always a moment you cherish and never one that you take for granted so it’s really special to be back in the environment.”

His last Test appearance came during the third Test in the 2024 tour of India, where he produced a man of the match performance with figures of 11-160 as part of New Zealand’s 3-0 whitewash series victory.

Patel has traditionally only been selected for overseas tours, where he has achieved his most significant successes on turning pitches in the Indian subcontinent.

Despite the disappointment of non-selection, Patel said he always challenged himself to become the best cricketer he could.

“And that’s what motivated me and I guess forced me to continue to pursue and push to get better and those opportunities kind of come alongside that.

“It’s always exciting when you do get an opportunity to then put yourself up against some of the best in the world and see how you stack up.”

Patel played a couple of seasons under Black Caps coach Rob Walter, when the South African oversaw Central Districts.

“He’s very respectful but he’s very honest …at the same time he puts everything in behind you to assist you to be able to get better as well, I loved playing under Rob.”

Bay Oval has typically taken more turn than other surfaces around New Zealand and taking another spinner into the Test would give more variance to the bowling attack.

Patel said if he was given a crack in the third Test, he knows how to get the best out of the ground.

“Fortunately, I’ve played a lot of cricket in New Zealand obviously and have a lot of first-class experience and have played at Bay Oval many times.

“The difference is we’re taking on a strong international team; it would be quite exciting, it would be my first opportunity to play against the West Indies.”

Fast bowling quartet Michael Rae, Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy and Kristian Clarke all remain in the squad for the final Test.

The squad has been lean on pace bowlers following first Test injuries to Nathan Smith and Matt Henry.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell also returns after missing the second Test to recover from a hamstring tear.

