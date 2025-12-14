Football: Auckland City claim back-to-back National League titles after penalty shootout

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland City FC have defended their National League Championship title with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Chatham Cup holders Wellington Olympic, after the match finished tied 2-2 following extra time in a thrilling final at Newtown Park.

The two most successful sides since the full relaunch of the competition in 2022, Auckland City had appeared in every final to date, with Olympic just one appearance behind after missing out last season.

For the first time in three years the final was held in Wellington, with Olympic earning hosting rights after finishing top of the league phase, one point ahead of City in second following a tight battle all season.

The first half saw both sides trade chances but fail to find a breakthrough. Olympic arguably had the better of the opportunities, with Jack-Henry Sinclair and Isa Prins both threatening the Auckland net.

City grew into the game in the second half and with 81 minutes on the clock, they finally made the breakthrough.

Substitute Matt Ellis produced a great leap to meet a pinpoint Haris Zeb cross, heading the ball back across goal and out of reach of Basalaj for what looked like the winning goal in a tight contest.

But Olympic had other ideas. Three minutes into injury time, substitute Luke Stoupe seized on a mistimed clearance to level the match at the death and send it to extra time.

In the 101st minute, Olympic took a 2-1 lead through a brilliant goal from Isa Prins, turning what had looked like defeat just minutes earlier on its head.

Prins was played in by goalscorer Stoupe and fired a superb finish from a tight angle with nine minutes left to play.

But this time it was Auckland City’s turn to find a late equaliser.

Christian Gray, scorer of City’s iconic goal against South American powerhouse Boca Juniors at the FIFA Club World Cup, cemented his reputation for big moments by reacting quickest to a loose ball to send the match to penalties.

With both sides converting all but one of their spot kicks, the shootout was locked at 6-6 before Niko Boxall stepped up to give Auckland City the advantage.

The final Wellington Olympic penalty struck the crossbar, sending the National League trophy north to Auckland.

