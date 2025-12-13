King Charles shares personal experience with cancer

Source: Radio New Zealand

Britain’s King Charles has recorded a personal message about his experience with cancer.

It is being broadcast live on the UK’s Channel 4.

A statement from the Royal Family said the message was part of Stand Up To Cancer 2025, a joint campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

It will air at 9am NZ time, 8pm Friday in the UK.

“In his message, the King will stress the importance of cancer screening programmes in enabling early diagnosis and will reflect on his own recovery journey,” the statement said.

