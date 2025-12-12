Weather: Dry, fine and sunny weekend for New Zealand

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand is in for a sunny weekend across the motu, forecasters say.

MetService said it was a “tale of two islands” overnight with North Island experiencing significantly warmer temperatures than the south.

The North Island was significantly warmer as cooler southerlies pushed a mild chill across the South Island. pic.twitter.com/KDyXR4m5mC — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 11, 2025

Although temperatures will be warm this weekend, they will be a little bit cooler than last weekend, with highs in the 20’s for much of the country.

MetService is forecasting a dry, fine and sunny Saturday across the country with some cloud around the eastern coast and some showers in the South Island.

It is forecasting a high of 26C for Auckland, 18C for Wellington and 20C for Christchurch.

“The high-pressure system moves atop the country on Saturday, likely resulting in a very pleasant day across the country, excellent if you have some washing to do,” MetService said.

For Sunday, it should still be nice for most people, but northerlies build over the South Island, heralding a new front approaching the country from the west to kick off Monday, it said.

MetService is forecasting a high of 25C in Auckland, 22C in Wellington and 23C in Christchurch on Sunday.

It comes after sweltering hot temperatures last weekend, with many regions experiencing temperatures in the high 20s and early 30s.

On Monday, a heat alert was issued for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne with temperatures reaching 34C at Napier Airport and 32C in Wairoa.

MetService said it was an unusually warm start to December.

