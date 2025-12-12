Mitch Hay stars with bat, but Tom Blundell could be back for third test

Source: Radio New Zealand

Black Caps all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has hinted wicketkeeper Tom Blundell will return for the third test against the West Indies, despite his stand-in Mitch Hay taking a star turn in the second test in Wellington.

In his debut test, Hay, 25, top-scored with 61 as the New Zealanders took a first innings lead over the tourists at the Basin Reserve on Thursday. After restricting the West Indies to 205 on Wednesday, the Black Caps scored 278 and had the tourists two down for 32 at stumps, leaving them trailing by 41 runs.

Blundell, 35, has missed this test with a hamstring injury, picked up in the opening drawn test in Christchurch, but has remained with the team for the second test.

Blundell has had a lean time with the bat at test level for the past couple of seasons, and Hay has certainly made a strong impression in Wellington.

“Look I’m not the captain, I’m not the selector, I’m not the coach,” Mitchell said after the second day’s play.

“Tom’s obviously got a sore hammy for this week. I know he’s aiming to be back for that next game, next week. I think you can probably read between the lines with how we will operate – but that’s not my decision.

“But they’re both very good players and both good men.”

Mitchell and Hay put together a much-needed partnership after opener Devon Conway’s dismissal for 60 left the home side at 117-4.

They added 73 before Mitchell was out, caught behind, for 25.

Hay looked assured, with his 61 including nine boundaries and a six and it was a surprise when he pulled an Ojay Shields delivery straight to Kemar Roach at square leg.

Hay is wicketkeeper for Mitchell’s Canterbury side and the veteran clearly enjoyed batting with him.

“He’s a good gloveman, he showcased what he can do with the bat as well. He’s a young pup and it’s cool he can keep learning off Blundell as well. Blundell has been around this week to help him out.”

The Black Caps’ already depleted bowling stocks suffered another blow on Wednesday when fast bowler Blair Tickner dislocated his shoulder while fielding, ruling him out of the rest of the match.

That potentially means plenty of work for the remaining bowlers, though Mitchell, who has not been bowling since injuring his groin last month, indicated he would help out if required.

“With a groin injury it’s probably something we did not really want to push too early, (but) it’s test cricket for my country. I’ll do anything I can do to help us out. If it means I have got to roll the arm over, albeit off maybe a shorter run, I’ll just do a job for the fern and see what happens.”

Mitchell said he had run quick singles without any problems during his innings.

He said the side would have to be “relentless with the ball” and keep the pressure on the West Indies batters.

“We can see the pitch is still doing a little bit which is good to see. It’s nice to walk away with a lead – although you always want a bigger lead – and we already have them two in the red.”

