How to set boundaries for teens over the summer break

Like everyone else, teenagers want to have fun and feel like they’re on holiday when summer comes. They can also push back on routine and expectations and argue that, because there’s no school, there should also be no rules.

Gaming all night then crashing until midday doesn’t make anyone feel good, says parenting coach and mum-of-three, Kristen Ward. To give some structure to the summer days, she recommends a family meeting when holidays begin, so some clear expectations can be agreed.

“Being on our screens all day and night is not the path to wellbeing or a really good summer,” Ward tells RNZ’s Nine to Noon.

Kristin Ward is a registered social worker and a parenting coach and presenter with the non-profit Parenting Place.

