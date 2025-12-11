Young dad’s death after sand dune collapse a ‘tragic accident’ – coroner

Source: Radio New Zealand

The family of man killed by a sand dune that collapsed and swallowed him on a West Auckland beach say losing him has left a hole that nothing can fill.

In findings released on Thursday, the coroner sounded a warning to beachgoers after probing the death in August of Kane Watson.

Watson, 28, his partner and children were at Muriwai Beach on 23 August.

He had been digging into dunes and tunnelling into the sand bank, and was almost entirely engulfed by the collapsing sand.

“Only his feet remained visible as he tried to kick himself free,” Coroner Ian Telford said in his findings on Thursday.

“It was immediately clear that the tunnel created by digging had collapsed and buried him.”

His partner started digging desperately to try to get to him, and bystanders joined the effort.

Police, volunteer firefighters, ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter all rushed to the beach.

Watson, when he was finally freed, was unresponsive.

Rescuers managed to restore circulation, and Watson was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

But it became clear he could not survive his injuries despite the lengthy resuscitation and advanced medical care, the coroner said.

Watson had his breathing tube removed and died two days later surrounded by his family.

“Kane wasn’t just my younger brother, he was my first love in life,” his sister Shaquille Thoumine said in a statement to RNZ shortly before the release of the findings.

“He was the person I grew up with, the one who knew me inside and out, the one you imagine will always be there.

“Your sibling is meant to be your forever person, you expect to grow old together, to watch each other’s lives unfold,” she said.

The coroner had ruled Watson’s death accidental, and that he died from complications from cardiac arrest caused by being asphyxiated and trapped in the sand.

“The weight and pressure from the sand can also prevent the lungs from expanding properly,” Telford said.

“Without enough oxygen, the heart can stop, and once the heart stops pumping, vital organs quickly become damaged,” he said.

His findings said that this led to swelling in Watson’s brain, which then caused harm to his liver and kidneys and reduced his heart function.

“This was a tragic accident leading to the death of young man,” the coroner said.

“My engagement with his family during this inquiry has made clear just how deeply he was loved and how greatly he is now missed.”

Coroner’s warning

Coroner Telford said Watson’s death brought attention to a danger that may not be immediately apparent to some beachgoers.

“Sand dunes can become unstable without warning,” he said.

“Even small tunnels or cavities may collapse leading to serious injury or death.

“As we approach the summer season it is important that beachgoers – especially those supervising young children – are aware of these risks, avoid digging into dunes, and seek emergency assistance immediately if anyone becomes trapped,” he said.

Watson was digging in the dunes with his children before the collapse, but they lost interest and he kept digging on his own before the accident.

“Losing him has left a hole that nothing can fill. Moving through life without him is incredibly hard, because everything reminds of the bond we shared,” Thoumine said.

“He was funny, loving, protective and had the most beautiful heart. He meant everything to me, and I miss him more than words will ever explain.”

Thoumine also told RNZ their mother Arlene had been left completely heartbroken by Watson’s death.

“Kane was her baby, her best friend, and the centre of her world. Watching her grieve her son has been devastating for all of us,” she said.

After Watson’s death, University of Auckland senior civil engineering lecturer Dr Colin Whittaker called for more public education about the dangers of sand dunes.

It was crucial to realise that just because the sand was still, that did not mean it was stable, he said.

In 2023, a dune collapsed on two boys aged 12 and 14 who were also digging tunnels during a family picnic on Aotea Great Barrier Island.

Levi Sonchai Golaboski, 12, was taken off life support days later.

